Former coworker reacts to new road being named after fallen Auburn officer

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City Council, on Tuesday evening, announced a new multi-million-dollar road connecting Martin Luther King drive to Richland Road, in which will be named in honor of fallen Auburn police officer William Buechner.

Tom Dawson, who worked alongside Buechner, said they’ve been looking for a permanent way to honor Officer Buechner who gave his life on May 19, 2019 when responding to a domestic violence call.

Dawson met with Chief Anderson, Director Paul Register, and Megan Crouch where they came up with the idea to name a road after Buechner.

“Megan came up with the idea and said, ‘Hey, we’re building this new road from State 14 to Richland Road, a lot of school traffic will be coming down this road’,” said Dawson. “So, we decided we’d ask the county to approve the name of that road Will Buechner Parkway.”

Dawson says the road is being paid by the city’s general fund and since the approval, construction stated to start immediately. He also says there is no finalized end date, but they hope to have it finished within the year.

“Yesterday was his little boy’s birthday he turned four years old,” Dawson said. “So, we thought we’d try to give a good present for his birthday and announced were going to name it Will Buechner Parkway.”

Dawson wants everyone to remember Buechner as the officer who always had a smile on his face and remember the families affected.

“Hopefully, some child asks his mommy or daddy on the way to school who Will Buechner is and they can tell them it was a police officer who gave his life so we could live better in Auburn,” Dawson said.

Tommy Dawson wants to thank the community for helping honor Officer Buechner with the new road named after him.

