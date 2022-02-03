Business Break
Georgia Thespian Conference returns in-person to Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After 12 consecutive years of holding their conference IN Columbus, COVID forced the Georgia Thespians to hold a virtual conference in 2021.

But now, thousands of high school theatre students will be making a return to Uptown Columbus to show their chops at the Georgia Thespian Conference.

ThesCon will feature 100 theatre professionals and educators from across the country leading workshops in all aspects of show business.

Meanwhile, the 4,000 aspiring actors, singers, dancers, playwrights, designers, and stage technicians could win up to $25,000 in Georgia Thespian Scholarships through educational and competitive opportunities.

The Thespian Conference will run from February 3 to February 5.

