Health fitness fair happening this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the new year comes new goals and new commitments and one big one for many of us is to get healthier and lose weight.

Fitness expert Carlos Moffett joined us Wednesday evening on News Leader 9 to talk about an upcoming event and offer tips to help you find and stick to a plan.

On Saturday, February 5, a health fitness fair will be held Moffett’s gym, Body by Design, on Hamilton Road in Columbus from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Venders will be on hand to provide information on nutrition, training, workout gear, and more.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.