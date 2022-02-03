Judge Gil McBride - Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame inductee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday night’s the night for some local teenagers - all hoping to become the next Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Another person, in addition to the four candidates for Youth of the Year, is being honored.

An adult who has supported The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley is being inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Judge McBride, affectionally known as Gil, is a longtime supporter of the Columbus Boys & Girls Clubs. He was also a member of the East Boys & Girls Clubs as a child.

“But it’s an honor to have that caliber of person to be able that came from East Columbus Boys Club to be inducted into the boards to the Hall of Fame,” said Tommy Whatley, friend.

“He is a faithful and reverent man of God,” said Phoebe Dawson, friend. “His relationship with Christ, I believe is the foundation upon which he makes all of his life choices and all of his life decisions.”

Judge McBride earned the required 21 merit badges to become an Eagles scout, the highest rank in the Boys Scouts of America. Also while in high school, he was admitted to the gifted program in Muscogee County.

“Gil is a strong man of faith,” said Judge Joey Loudermilk. “He has an extremely high intellect, but even more important, he’s wise, not just wise but he has a Godly wisdom.”

Judge McBride earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. where he also interned for Congressman Jack Brinkley.

While in Washington, he met and married his wife, Betsy. They moved to Macon where Judge McBride attended law school at Mercer University. After graduating in 1991, Gil returned to Columbus to practice law for 17 years with his wife who is also a lawyer.

Judge McBride currently serves as chief judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

“And with Gil’s skills and his character and his integrity, he is the perfect person to hold a position like that,” Loudermilk added. “As influential as that is and as a judge myself, I find it very comfortable to be under his umbrella of leadership in the judicial system.”

Gil and Betsy have four children: Gil IIII, Elizabeth , Michael, and Caroline. They are active members of the St. Paul United Methodist Church.

“I know him to be loyal and faithful to his wife and children,” Dawson added. “And I have seen the public respect that his wife and his children give him and that says a lot about a man.”

Judge McBride is also a member of numerous organizations including the Harris County Cattlemen’s Association, Valley Rescue Mission, and the Kiwanis Club of Columbus. Gil also serves on the board of the Harris County Humane Society and he’s an avid lover of animals, especially dogs. He was three dogs: Gwyn, Cash, and Ripley.

“Judge, what an honor it is to have you to be inducted into the Boys and Girls Club qualify,” said Whatley. “No one deserves it any better than you. You’re a pillar of our community. We love you. We thank you for what you do. And just thank you for being an all boys and girls club member. God bless you.”

Congratulations, Judge McBride.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.