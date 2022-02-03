Muscogee Co. Emergency Food & Shelter grant funding available

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Emergency Food and Shelter board has received additional funding to help area agencies reach more people throughout the community.

The board received more than $200,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Agency.

The money will help expand food, shelter and supportive service programs for underserved families and the homeless.

One board member says the pandemic has more agencies looking for money as more people are looking for assistance.

“Again and again, the top three that rise or, the top 2 mostly are rental assistance with their rent and assistance with utilities,” said Adelaide Kirk, board chair. “We find the fewest number of agencies that have enough funding for to be able to in turn give out to the community.”

To be eligible for funding, the organization must be established.

Applications for funding will become available starting February 9. The deadline to apply is February 25.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.