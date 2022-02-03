Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Overflo Ministries holds Women’s Empowerment Conference

Overflo Ministries holds Women's Empowerment Conference
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women and young girls gathered for a Women’s Empowerment Conference hosted by a local non-profit, Overflo Ministries, on Saturday morning.

The event included guest speakers including local female pastors and even doctors talking about issues including menopause and motivational speech.

There were pop-up shops and brunch served to sold out the crowd.

Vice President of Overflo Ministries, Catosha Riley, says this women’s empowerment event was important especially in the midst of an uncertain pandemic.

She says many women are going through trying times and she hopes today’s empowerment gives them the boost they need.

”We hear sis a lot, but really we need to be sisters, sisters in ministry, sisters on the job,” said Riley.

The event was sold out and the proceeds from the event will allow Overflo Ministries to continue their services here in Columbus and across the ocean in Africa

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crew on the scene saw four police, including one detective, at the Chevron on the corner of...
Person ID’d after fatally shot at Columbus gas station
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
Two women robbed, one sexually assaulted in Lanett

Latest News

Georgia Thespian Conference returns to Columbus for 11th year
Georgia Thespian Conference returns in-person to Columbus
Black History Moment: Highlighting Matthew Henson
Black History Moment: Highlighting Matthew Henson
Highlighting Marie Daly for Black History Month
Black History Moment: Honoring Marie Maynard Daly
Former coworker reacts to new road being named after fallen Auburn officer