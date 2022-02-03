Overflo Ministries holds Women’s Empowerment Conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women and young girls gathered for a Women’s Empowerment Conference hosted by a local non-profit, Overflo Ministries, on Saturday morning.

The event included guest speakers including local female pastors and even doctors talking about issues including menopause and motivational speech.

There were pop-up shops and brunch served to sold out the crowd.

Vice President of Overflo Ministries, Catosha Riley, says this women’s empowerment event was important especially in the midst of an uncertain pandemic.

She says many women are going through trying times and she hopes today’s empowerment gives them the boost they need.

”We hear sis a lot, but really we need to be sisters, sisters in ministry, sisters on the job,” said Riley.

The event was sold out and the proceeds from the event will allow Overflo Ministries to continue their services here in Columbus and across the ocean in Africa

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.