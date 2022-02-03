Phenix City police searching for missing man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

38-year-old Marcus Jones was last seen on the evening of Thursday, January 27. Jones was last seen walking eastbound on North Railroad Street.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, you can contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.