Phenix City police searching for missing man

Phenix City police searching for missing man(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

38-year-old Marcus Jones was last seen on the evening of Thursday, January 27. Jones was last seen walking eastbound on North Railroad Street.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, you can contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

