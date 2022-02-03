Rain & Storms Tonight; Wet on Friday Too

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will track into the area late this evening and tonight, and we can’t rule out some stronger storms in the mix with a tornado watch in place for some of our counties to the west. We don’t anticipate widespread severe weather issues, but rain and storms will be likely at times tonight, and then we will look for mostly rain through the day on Friday. Colder temperatures will settle in to the area as we head through the day on Friday (with our warmest temperatures coming around midnight and most of the afternoon being spent in the 50s). The weekend looks dry but cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We’ll mention some isolated showers on Monday as a disturbance gets cranked up to our south, potentially spreading some moisture our way. The rest of next week looks dry and somewhat seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s.

