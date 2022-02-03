Business Break
Rain & Storms Tonight; Wet on Friday Too

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will track into the area late this evening and tonight, and we can’t rule out some stronger storms in the mix with a tornado watch in place for some of our counties to the west. We don’t anticipate widespread severe weather issues, but rain and storms will be likely at times tonight, and then we will look for mostly rain through the day on Friday. Colder temperatures will settle in to the area as we head through the day on Friday (with our warmest temperatures coming around midnight and most of the afternoon being spent in the 50s). The weekend looks dry but cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. We’ll mention some isolated showers on Monday as a disturbance gets cranked up to our south, potentially spreading some moisture our way. The rest of next week looks dry and somewhat seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
The heaviest rain and storms arrive after sunset.
Warmer and breezy today with a few showers around during the day. Heavy rain and storms move in...
Derek Kinkade
More clouds than sun, dry with a mild and breezy day on tap. Some passing showers are possible...
