RECAP: National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley has come to a close - and with that, many schools gained many talented athletes.

Below is a recap of where each athlete committed to on signing day.

Troup County High School: Kullum Irvin - Huntington Tay Shells - GMC Naz Easter - GSU Jake Lane - LaGrange College Brett Haynes - Coastal Alabama

Central High School: Jordan Moultrie - West Alabama Damion Tharp - Coffeyville Community College Caleb Nix - Clemson Mahki Gilbert - Samford Sterlin Harris - Iowa Wesleyan Marquavious Terry - Iowa Western Community College Tommy Griffin - Point University Nazier Walton - Tuskegee

Russell County High School DJ Epps Amerion Lawson Besong Obenofunde Mercury Wilkins Mark Olds Kamaury Long Matthew Gomillion Andretti Cook Damion Porter Carlton Denson Kaden Chinn

Smiths Station High School: Parker Giglio - Huntington College | Baseball Logan Collins - Wofford College | Baseball Dylan Carden - Point University | Football JaMarcus Moye - Tyler Junior College | Football Ahmari Peabody - Point University | Football Don Yaeh Core - Lakeland University | Football Shamond Oliver - Lakeland University | Football Cianan Williams - Coffeyville Community College | Football Iverson Jones - Birmingham Prep | Football

Auburn High School: Lillie Casey - Springhill College | Volleyball Delaney Sisson - Spartanburg Methodist College | Volleyball Marsalis Carter - Ventura College | Football Bakari Dailey - Alabama State University | Football Kez Dooley - Point University | Football Camden Etheredge - Auburn University | Football Brad Harper - Jacksonville State University | Football Jamais Pitts - Fort Pierce Athletic Academy | Football Nasir Pogue - Troy University | Football Carson Yancy - West Georgia | Football Carleigh Andrews - Charleston Southern | Women’s Basketball Aubrey Sarkowski - University of North Alabama | Women’s Soccer Kensley Simmons - University of Louisiana-Lafayette | Women’s Soccer Kate Thornell - Wallace Community College | Softball Todd Clay | Pensacola State College | Baseball Pat McGlon - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball Ryan Olson - Auburn University | Baseball Evan Pope - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball Griffin Stewart - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball Brendan Wall - University of Alabama at Birmingham | Baseball Walker Zapp - Air Force Academy | Baseball

Lanett High School: Jay Gibson Tieko Williams Isaiah Green Johnny Thomas Desmond Lewis D’quez Madden - Butler Community College Javonte Cooper - Tuskegee University Caden Story - Clemson University



