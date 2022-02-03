Business Break
RECAP: National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley has come to a close - and with that, many schools gained many talented athletes.

Below is a recap of where each athlete committed to on signing day.

  • Troup County High School:
    • Kullum Irvin - Huntington
    • Tay Shells - GMC
    • Naz Easter - GSU
    • Jake Lane - LaGrange College
    • Brett Haynes - Coastal Alabama
  • Central High School:
    • Jordan Moultrie - West Alabama
    • Damion Tharp - Coffeyville Community College
    • Caleb Nix - Clemson
    • Mahki Gilbert - Samford
    • Sterlin Harris - Iowa Wesleyan
    • Marquavious Terry - Iowa Western Community College
    • Tommy Griffin - Point University
    • Nazier Walton - Tuskegee
  • Russell County High School
    • DJ Epps
    • Amerion Lawson
    • Besong Obenofunde
    • Mercury Wilkins
    • Mark Olds
    • Kamaury Long
    • Matthew Gomillion
    • Andretti Cook
    • Damion Porter
    • Carlton Denson
    • Kaden Chinn
  • Smiths Station High School:
    • Parker Giglio - Huntington College | Baseball
    • Logan Collins - Wofford College | Baseball
    • Dylan Carden - Point University | Football
    • JaMarcus Moye - Tyler Junior College | Football
    • Ahmari Peabody - Point University | Football
    • Don Yaeh Core - Lakeland University | Football
    • Shamond Oliver - Lakeland University | Football
    • Cianan Williams - Coffeyville Community College | Football
    • Iverson Jones - Birmingham Prep | Football
  • Auburn High School:
    • Lillie Casey - Springhill College | Volleyball
    • Delaney Sisson - Spartanburg Methodist College | Volleyball
    • Marsalis Carter - Ventura College | Football
    • Bakari Dailey - Alabama State University | Football
    • Kez Dooley - Point University | Football
    • Camden Etheredge - Auburn University | Football
    • Brad Harper - Jacksonville State University | Football
    • Jamais Pitts - Fort Pierce Athletic Academy | Football
    • Nasir Pogue - Troy University | Football
    • Carson Yancy - West Georgia | Football
    • Carleigh Andrews - Charleston Southern | Women’s Basketball
    • Aubrey Sarkowski - University of North Alabama | Women’s Soccer
    • Kensley Simmons - University of Louisiana-Lafayette | Women’s Soccer
    • Kate Thornell - Wallace Community College | Softball
    • Todd Clay | Pensacola State College | Baseball
    • Pat McGlon - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball
    • Ryan Olson - Auburn University | Baseball
    • Evan Pope - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball
    • Griffin Stewart - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball
    • Brendan Wall - University of Alabama at Birmingham | Baseball
    • Walker Zapp - Air Force Academy | Baseball
  • Lanett High School:
    • Jay Gibson
    • Tieko Williams
    • Isaiah Green
    • Johnny Thomas
    • Desmond Lewis
    • D’quez Madden - Butler Community College
    • Javonte Cooper - Tuskegee University
    • Caden Story - Clemson University

