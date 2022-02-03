RECAP: National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley has come to a close - and with that, many schools gained many talented athletes.
Below is a recap of where each athlete committed to on signing day.
- Troup County High School:
- Kullum Irvin - Huntington
- Tay Shells - GMC
- Naz Easter - GSU
- Jake Lane - LaGrange College
- Brett Haynes - Coastal Alabama
- Central High School:
- Jordan Moultrie - West Alabama
- Damion Tharp - Coffeyville Community College
- Caleb Nix - Clemson
- Mahki Gilbert - Samford
- Sterlin Harris - Iowa Wesleyan
- Marquavious Terry - Iowa Western Community College
- Tommy Griffin - Point University
- Nazier Walton - Tuskegee
- Russell County High School
- DJ Epps
- Amerion Lawson
- Besong Obenofunde
- Mercury Wilkins
- Mark Olds
- Kamaury Long
- Matthew Gomillion
- Andretti Cook
- Damion Porter
- Carlton Denson
- Kaden Chinn
- Smiths Station High School:
- Parker Giglio - Huntington College | Baseball
- Logan Collins - Wofford College | Baseball
- Dylan Carden - Point University | Football
- JaMarcus Moye - Tyler Junior College | Football
- Ahmari Peabody - Point University | Football
- Don Yaeh Core - Lakeland University | Football
- Shamond Oliver - Lakeland University | Football
- Cianan Williams - Coffeyville Community College | Football
- Iverson Jones - Birmingham Prep | Football
- Auburn High School:
- Lillie Casey - Springhill College | Volleyball
- Delaney Sisson - Spartanburg Methodist College | Volleyball
- Marsalis Carter - Ventura College | Football
- Bakari Dailey - Alabama State University | Football
- Kez Dooley - Point University | Football
- Camden Etheredge - Auburn University | Football
- Brad Harper - Jacksonville State University | Football
- Jamais Pitts - Fort Pierce Athletic Academy | Football
- Nasir Pogue - Troy University | Football
- Carson Yancy - West Georgia | Football
- Carleigh Andrews - Charleston Southern | Women’s Basketball
- Aubrey Sarkowski - University of North Alabama | Women’s Soccer
- Kensley Simmons - University of Louisiana-Lafayette | Women’s Soccer
- Kate Thornell - Wallace Community College | Softball
- Todd Clay | Pensacola State College | Baseball
- Pat McGlon - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball
- Ryan Olson - Auburn University | Baseball
- Evan Pope - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball
- Griffin Stewart - Southern Union State Community College | Baseball
- Brendan Wall - University of Alabama at Birmingham | Baseball
- Walker Zapp - Air Force Academy | Baseball
- Lanett High School:
- Jay Gibson
- Tieko Williams
- Isaiah Green
- Johnny Thomas
- Desmond Lewis
- D’quez Madden - Butler Community College
- Javonte Cooper - Tuskegee University
- Caden Story - Clemson University
