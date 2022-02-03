Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Rd. in Auburn

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Richland Road in Auburn.

Auburn police were on the scene of Richland Elementary School earlier Thursday morning, Feb. 3, investigating a shooting that was not related to the school.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the School Resource Officer. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Richland Road traffic is being re-routed as the situation is ongoing. The shooting did not take place on school grounds and was instead on the roadway.

Officers ask that people avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our crew on the scene saw four police, including one detective, at the Chevron on the corner of...
Person ID’d after fatally shot at Columbus gas station
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
Two women robbed, one sexually assaulted in Lanett

Latest News

Highlighting Marie Daly for Black History Month
Black History Moment: Honoring Marie Maynard Daly
Highlighting Marie Daly for Black History Month
Highlighting Marie Daly for Black History Month
Our crew on the scene saw four police, including one detective, at the Chevron on the corner of...
Person ID’d after fatally shot at Columbus gas station
RECAP: National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley
RECAP: National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley