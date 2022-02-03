Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting on Richland Road in Auburn.

Auburn police were on the scene of Richland Elementary School earlier Thursday morning, Feb. 3, investigating a shooting that was not related to the school.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the School Resource Officer. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Richland Road traffic is being re-routed as the situation is ongoing. The shooting did not take place on school grounds and was instead on the roadway.

Officers ask that people avoid the area as the investigation continues.

