Two Coweta County murder suspects arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force has arrested two Coweta County murder suspects and known gang members.

The first arrest happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities captured 25-year-old Stephan Stewart. He had an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Stewart was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a drug-related object.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyjawn Hall.

He also had an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records indicate Hall was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Authorities say both men were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.