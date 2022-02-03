USDA invests nearly $6M for Lee County tourism, hospitality business

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding millions of dollars to support farmers and rural businesses across the country and Alabama.

In Lee County, a total of $5,924,075 in loan guarantees will go to Southern States Bank in support of a local tourism and hospitality business.

Officials say the Lee County tourism industry encountered setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rural Alabama is home to many businesses and industries which help to provide jobs and essential services to rural residents across the state,” Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon, Jr. said. “Through USDA Rural Development’s programs, we can help to increase opportunities for business to continue to create jobs close to home in rural Alabama, to support the growth of essential services offered by businesses which can improve the quality of life in rural Alabama, and to help farmers to continue to produce ‘farm to table’ products right here in Alabama.”

This investment is expected to provide working capital to support the local tourism and hospitality industry, saving 19 jobs.

“For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

A total of $25.5 million in loan guarantees was awarded to eight Alabama counties.

