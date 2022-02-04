Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus

Our crew saw multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department.
Our crew saw multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a person was shot Thursday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Sweetwater Drive. Our crew saw multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department.

No other details about the shooting, including the victim’s condition, have been released.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting in Auburn
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus

Latest News

Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year winner: Kamiya Archie
Authorities continue to search for 33-year-old Jarren Allen.
Manhunt continues for suspect that struck Opelika officer
Manhunt continues for suspect that struck Opelika officer
Manhunt continues for suspect that struck Opelika officer
Columbus gun sales up in wake of recent crime