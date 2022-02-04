Business Break
2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school

Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield, Minn. Two students were shot, one of them fatally, outside the suburban Minneapolis school.(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, both of Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, who was found outside the South Education Center in Richfield Tuesday.

A 17-year-old student also was found wounded in the school’s main entrance.

Solis and Valdez-Alvarez, who are both students at South, are also charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear if either defendant has an attorney, but they were expected in court Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

RUN THE RACE: Speaker & Leadership Coach Talks Success in the Workplace
