Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together

Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures, according to PETA.(PETA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (Gray News) – Two dogs who were found locked in a crate outside in freezing temperatures are now looking for their forever home together.

Fieldworkers with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said they found the dogs huddled together, shivering in a crate on a porch in North Carolina. In a news release, PETA said the owner refused to bring the dogs inside – despite a wind chill of 21 degrees – but released them to PETA after being told the sheriff would have to be called.

The dogs – a Chihuahua mix named Charlie and a pit bull mix named Diamond – were then brought to PETA’s headquarters and later transferred to the Norfolk SPCA, where they are now searching for a loving home together.

“If you’re ready to get twice as much gratitude and love from this big and small dog combo, then Charlie and Diamond could be the perfect match for you,” Norfolk SPCA Executive Director Kimberly Sherlaw said. “We’re looking forward to finding them a new home where they can cuddle up for companionship instead of for survival.”

If you are interested in adopting the pair, you can reach the Norfolk SPCA at 757-622-3319 or email adoption@norfolkspca.org. PETA said the two must be adopted together.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen is wanted by Opelika police for several charges.
Suspect sought after Opelika police officer struck by vehicle
Officials have identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Cynthia Banks.
Muscogee County coroner seeking family of pedestrian fatally struck by car
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting in Auburn
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus

Latest News

Authorities continue to search for 33-year-old Jarren Allen.
Manhunt continues for suspect that struck Opelika officer
The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Manhunt continues for suspect that struck Opelika officer
Manhunt continues for suspect that struck Opelika officer
Columbus gun sales up in wake of recent crime