Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo(State of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has announced plans to revitalize Alabama’s nearly decades old driver’s license process in place of an entirely new system.

According to the governor’s office, the new system will be called the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS) and will yield significant improvements to citizen experience.

Some of the expanded online services include but are not limited to:

  • Ability to update their addresses
  • Ability to pay and reinstate their licenses
  • Ability to upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Medical Cards
  • Ability to view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks
  • Ability to issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals
  • Ability to pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time

In order to install the new system and new hardware, Driver License Offices statewide will close beginning Monday, April 18, with plans to reopen Tuesday, April 26. During this time office and online services will not be available to the public.

“This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud of ALEA’s dedication to complete this crucial and extensive task to positively impact all citizens.”

For further information on LEADS and project updates, visit LEADS | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (alea.gov).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting in Auburn
Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Phenix City police searching for missing man
Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier

Latest News

Black History Moment: Highlighting Lewis Howard Latimer
Black History Moment: Highlighting Lewis Howard Latimer
Black History Moment: Highlighting Lewis Howard Latimer
Black History Moment: Highlighting Lewis Howard Latimer
Auburn University engineering dean Chris Roberts has been selected as the university’s 21st...
Chris Roberts named new Auburn University president
Columbus men combatting youth violence
Two Columbus men combatting youth violence