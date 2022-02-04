Business Break
Auburn man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

56-year-old Keith Caldwell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $52,000 bond.
56-year-old Keith Caldwell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $52,000 bond.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is facing charges after police he shot into an occupied vehicle.

According to Auburn police, the arrest comes as they investigated a report of assault and shots fired in the 300 block of Quarry Place on Thursday, February 3.

At the scene, authorities say officers found an Audio SQ7 with gunfire damage. Following an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Keith Boyd Caldwell.

He has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault.

Police say Caldwell was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $52,000 bond.

