Auburn president addresses football program, Bryan Harsin rumors

Coach Bryan Harsin just completed his first season at Auburn with a 6-7 record.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University President Jay Gogue addressed rumors about turmoil within the university’s football program Friday.

“There’s been a lot of rumors and a lot of allegations made about our football program, and I just want you to know that we’re involved and trying to separate fact from fiction and we’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time,” Gogue said.

Gogue made the statements towards the end of Auburn’s Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning on the Auburn University at Montgomery campus.

Gogue didn’t go into detail about specific rumors.

Head Coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN Thursday night he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

Since the end of the season, there have been multiple coaching staff changes and numerous players have entered the transfer portal.

Many current and former players have taken to social media in the last day to voice their thoughts.

When asked about the situation, Auburn Athletics said it didn’t have a statement Friday morning.

Harsin just completed his first season at Auburn with a 6-7 record.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

