Black History Moment: Highlighting Lewis Howard Latimer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In recognition of Black History Month, WLTZ is profiling an African American who has made major contributions to the country, and even today, has received very little recognition.

Our Black History Moment is honoring Lewis Howard Latimer, the son of an escaped slave. Latimer was born in 1848 in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

When his father was captured and their family was split apart, he joined the Navy at 15. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he quickly moved up the ranks in a law firm, becoming head of the patent department.

Latimer wrote the first book in the U.S. on electricity and was a draftsman. His inventions included the forerunner of the air-conditioner, an improved filament for light bulbs, and an improved toilet system for railroad cars.

