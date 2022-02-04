Business Break
Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year winner: Kamiya Archie

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a big night for celebrating young men and women in our area!

The 9th annual Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley Youth of the Year event happened Thursday night at the Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus.

The Youth of the Year is Kamiya Archie, a junior at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts in Muscogee County. She received $2,500 for college, a full tuition scholarship to Columbus Tech, and an extra $1,000 from an anonymous donor.

News Leader 9 anchors Barbara Gauthier & Jason Dennis were co-hosts. The event’s theme was “Game Changer.”

The other three finalists receive $1,500 each toward college. Also at the event, Boys Club alum Judge Gil McBride was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley Hall of Fame.

Learn more about Kamiya Archie here.

