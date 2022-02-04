Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host Sip and Shop event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Grab your best girls and get ready to shop!

The Columbus GA Convention and Trade Center is hosting a Sip and Shop - right ahead of the day of love. The event will take place on Thursday, February 10, from 5 - 8 p.m.

You can expect to shop with your favorite jewelry artists, boutiques, and beauty salons! Not to mention champagne and treats - which all makes for the perfect girls night out.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Admission is $10 and children 12 & under are free.

