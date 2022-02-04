Business Break
Columbus gun sales up in wake of recent crime

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Owners of a couple gun shops in the Fountain City say they’ve noticed an increase in sales.

Many say it’s due to the fear that comes with an increase in crimes.

At Shooters of Columbus, one of the owners says he first noticed the increased sales in 2020 when COVID hit. He says at that time, people were worried about being on lockdown, causing a 35 to 50 percent increase in purchases.

Jon McMullen says sales declined when products like ammunition and certain firearms were sold out. However, he now believes last year’s record high crime rate is causing numbers to increase once again.

“People don’t like it when there’s blood in the streets and they don’t want to have blood in their living rooms either,” McMullen said. “So they buy firearms.”

McMullen says almost all of the guns sold at Shooters of Columbus are selling out fast. He adds purchases from Fort Benning Soldiers or retired veterans has not contributed to the increase.

