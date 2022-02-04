Dry & Colder for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a night of flooding and a morning of wet weather, conditions are finally starting to dry out across the Valley on this Friday evening with the rain moving out. Colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows down in the 20s and 30s. Expect dry conditions both days with plenty of sunshine. A quick moving system will bring us some cloudiness on Monday along with the chance at some showers - as of now, I’m going with a rain coverage around 10-30% for our area, but we’ll keep an eye on things for you. Highs will stay in the lower 50s thanks to the clouds. For the rest of next week and into next weekend, we’re looking at an extended stretch of dry weather. Look for highs in the mid to upper 50s through the middle of the week, with low to mid 60s beyond that - including next weekend. Lows will be mainly in the 30s.

