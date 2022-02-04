Fast-growing taco chain to open in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After sitting vacant for six years, a building at a busy Auburn intersection will soon have a new tenant.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is set to open at the corner of South College Street and Longleaf Drive. The building, last housed by Renasant Bank, is currently undergoing significant modifications for the new Mexican restaurant.

It will include dine-in and drive-thru services.

According to its online menu, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers several items including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, nachos, and quesadillas.

The fast-growing taco chain currently has more than 150 locations in 17 states with plans to open 50 more restaurants, according to QSR Magazine.

The new restaurant, located at 1678 South College Street, is expected to open in the first half of this year.

