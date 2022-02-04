SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Healthy Sumter provides services for a healthier mind and body - by giving residents an opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle.

Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Marcus Johnson of Phoebe Sumter and Farmer Fredo of Flint River Fresh on the topic.

Community Day will be held February 5th to add raised boxes to the Desoto Community Garden.

Full interview is below:

Healthy Sumter talks on Community Day at Desoto Community Garden

