Heavy Rain Overnight Leads to Flash Flooding Across the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flash flooding is caused by rapidly rising water levels in streams, creeks, rivers, or other waterways, and is typically a result of intense rainfall over a specific area for a prolonged period of time.

Light showers began for some of us as early as Wednesday night, but Thursday evening was when the torrential rains moved through prompting flash flood warnings for many counties within our viewing area. Most people picked up around 2 inches of rain, but isolated totals as high as 8.5 inches have been reported.

When we experience high intensity rainfall events like this, the ground becomes saturated quickly causing surface runoff to rush into local waterways like creeks, streams, and eventually rivers.

Flash flooding begins in the smaller water bodies like those streams and creeks, but that rushing water has to go somewhere. Now for us, that somewhere is the Chattahoochee River.

The Chattahoochee River reaches flood stage when the water level exceeds 27 feet just as it did in the early morning hours this morning, before cresting later at 10AM ET with a water level of 31.7 feet. Since cresting, the water level has been falling throughout the day and is expected to be below flood stage by Saturday morning.

