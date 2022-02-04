Lee County Road 246 reopens after flooding

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Drivers had to be re-routed Friday morning after Lee Road 246 closed overnight.

If you’re not familiar with the road numbers, Lee County Lake is on this road and it’s also gets a lot of traffic on Auburn Game Days.

School bus drivers were notified to find another route, plus an alert was sent out to Lee County residents to warn them about the closure.

“Last night’s rain event, I got a call about 2:10 a.m. from the Lee County Sheriff’s Dispatch Office,” said Justin Hardee, Lee County Alabama Engineer. “Volunteer Fire Department had been notified of potential tress across the road and water across the road. They came out to the site and verified it was only water. When I got here the water was across the road and starting to recede.”

The county engineer says he expects to replace the pipe along that bridge on Lee Road 246 soon, so that it will be able to handle heavy rainfall like they had last night.

