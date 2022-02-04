Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of sexually assaulting child in LaGrange

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange say a man sexually assaulted a child.

Police say the incident happened on January 30.

When police arrived at the undisclosed location, they made contact with the victim and parents of the victim. During an investigation, authorities say they determined a child molestation happened at the residence a short time earlier.

The suspect, Mark Gorsuch, left the residence and attempted suicide, according to police. He was later transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.

A warrant has been obtained for Gorsuch for child molestation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting in Auburn
Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier
Phenix City police searching for missing man

Latest News

One person dead after shooting on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
One person dead after shooting on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Three people injured after shooting on Bowie Drive in Columbus
Three people injured after shooting on Bowie Drive in Columbus
The building, last housed by Renasant Bank, is currently undergoing significant modifications...
Fast-growing taco chain to open in Auburn
Lee County flooding
Lee County Road 246 reopens after flooding