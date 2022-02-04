Man accused of sexually assaulting child in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in LaGrange say a man sexually assaulted a child.

Police say the incident happened on January 30.

When police arrived at the undisclosed location, they made contact with the victim and parents of the victim. During an investigation, authorities say they determined a child molestation happened at the residence a short time earlier.

The suspect, Mark Gorsuch, left the residence and attempted suicide, according to police. He was later transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.

A warrant has been obtained for Gorsuch for child molestation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.