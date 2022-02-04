Business Break
Masks to become optional for students, staff in Muscogee County schools

(Associated Press)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Masks are set to become optional for students and staff in the Muscogee County School District.

With this transition, which is set to begin on February 14, the school district says masks will be recommended for all students and staff.

The district says it collaborated with the local medical panel to make this decision.

Masks will continue to be required on MCSD school buses as required under federal mandates.

