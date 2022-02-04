Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A request for a mental health evaluation for the woman charged with killing her husband, a Fort Benning Soldier, was at the center of the hearing at the Lee County Justice Center.

The accusations in a protection order and who filed may be surprising.

It all started back in June 2019 when 26-year-old Brandyn Paonessa was found dead lying in front of the couple’s home on Lee Road 436 in Phenix City.

According to the sheriff’s department, Brandyn was shot once in the abdomen. His wife, Brittnay Paonessa was arrested and charged with his murder.

The couple had been married six years and had 4 children.

Three days before Brandyn was shot and killed, records show he filed for an emergency protection from abuse order against his wife. The court filings indicate the victim was concerned about Brittnay’s mental state - saying she was “very mentally ill” and “very unstable”.

In the court filings, Brandyn also accused his wife of driving a truck into the house - narrowly missing the children by 3 feet.

He also accused her of stalking him and his family and friends as well as threatening his job.

After hearing from both the district attorney and Brittnay’s attorney, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation. It is set to take place before the murder trial begins on March 28.

