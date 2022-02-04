Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A request for a mental health evaluation for the woman charged with killing her husband, a Fort Benning Soldier, was at the center of the hearing at the Lee County Justice Center.

The accusations in a protection order and who filed may be surprising.

It all started back in June 2019 when 26-year-old Brandyn Paonessa was found dead lying in front of the couple’s home on Lee Road 436 in Phenix City.

According to the sheriff’s department, Brandyn was shot once in the abdomen. His wife, Brittnay Paonessa was arrested and charged with his murder.

The couple had been married six years and had 4 children.

Three days before Brandyn was shot and killed, records show he filed for an emergency protection from abuse order against his wife. The court filings indicate the victim was concerned about Brittnay’s mental state - saying she was “very mentally ill” and “very unstable”.

In the court filings, Brandyn also accused his wife of driving a truck into the house - narrowly missing the children by 3 feet.

He also accused her of stalking him and his family and friends as well as threatening his job.

After hearing from both the district attorney and Brittnay’s attorney, the judge ordered a mental health evaluation. It is set to take place before the murder trial begins on March 28.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting in Auburn
Phenix City police searching for missing man
Authorities say both men were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.
Two Coweta County murder suspects arrested in Muscogee County
Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Phenix City police searching for missing man
Phenix City police searching for missing man
Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year winner: Kamiya Archie
Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year winner: Kamiya Archie
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier
Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier