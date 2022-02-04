One person dead after shooting on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting on Sweetwater Drive in Columbus on Thursday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Sweetwater Drive. Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Amari Conwell.

Conwell was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

