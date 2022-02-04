Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

One person dead after shooting on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting on Sweetwater Drive in Columbus on Thursday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Sweetwater Drive. Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Amari Conwell.

Conwell was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting in Auburn
Phenix City police searching for missing man
Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Authorities say both men were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.
Two Coweta County murder suspects arrested in Muscogee County

Latest News

Police Lights
Three people injured after shooting on Bowie Drive in Columbus
Dewayne Webb
Hometown Hero: Dewayne Webb
Shanley Skolnick
Hometown Hero: Shanley Skolnick
Healthy Sumter talks on Community Day at Desoto Community Garden
Healthy Sumter talks on Community Day at Desoto Community Garden