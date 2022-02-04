RUN THE RACE: Speaker & Leadership Coach Talks Success in the Workplace

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the top leadership coaches in Alabama and Georgia, local speaker Kelvin Redd is answering some key life questions on our “Run The Race” podcast. Why am I here in this world? Am I in the right job? How can I help others?

Redd, who’s spoken in 35 states, is also the only African-American author who’s written 2 books about servant leadership. In our chat for episode #87 of the podcast, he talks in-depth about what servant leadership is, the lifelong journey there, and how self-awareness is a key ingredient.

He also describes how faith play a role for us on the job, especially in a toxic work environment. Finding your purpose in life isn’t easy, but he lays out 3 questions to ask yourself! That may involve changing careers. It may also include wearing your faith on your sleeve.

Redd is an expert in emergenetics. We’ll explain what that is in our discussion. With that said, it has to do with different ways to “Define Your Destiny,” the title of one of his books.

This national speaker says there are ways to become self-aware, maybe through certain exercise or mindfulness. There are also lessons he points to in the Bible, like from Proverbs, where Jesus advises us to walk with the wise or be destroyed with the fools.

Life coach Redd also tells us, 1 of the 2 most important decisions of a leader is who you marry. We dive a little more into the characteristics of a servant leader and how you can “Stand Tall,” the title of his other book. We also touch on big differences between coaching and parenting.

Fitness and sports can also be a tool for leaders. Redd himself lost 20+ pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear why he had enough and made certain changes, after so much travel around the nation.

Redd is writing a new book about valuable lessons that can come from sports, and the philosophies of his dad, who was a very popular high school basketball coach in East Alabama.

