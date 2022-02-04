Showers continue as cooler air returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some rivers and streams near the Alabama/Georgia border are swollen after as much as 3 to 6 inches of rainfall fell overnight. While the heaviest rain has pushed out, we will continue to see showers today at times and a few downpours. A cold front moving through means temperatures are warmest this morning before quickly falling into the 50s and staying there most of the day. Some of our northern and westernmost counties will be in the 40s by early to mid afternoon. Showers end late this afternoon and this evening as clouds are slow to clear tonight. Breezy and cooler with temperatures falling into the low 30s. The sun is back Saturday and we’re expecting a full supply of it! Highs in the upper 40s north with low 50s elsewhere. It stays dry through the weekend. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. A weak disturbance to our south Monday may give us a few showers. Otherwise, most of next week is looking pretty quiet and seasonably cool. Lows will be in the 30s. Highs will be in the 50s for the first half of the week before reaching the 60s by late week.

