Three people injured after shooting on Bowie Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting on Bowie Drive Thursday night.

On Feb. 3, Columbus police were called to the 1500 block of Bowie Avenue in reference to shots fired.

According to Sgt. Evrard, three people were injured in the shooting. One male is in critical condition, one male is stable and a female has been treated and released.

