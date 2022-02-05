3 Troup County educators up for Teacher of the Year award

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Troup County educators have been announced as Teacher of the Year finalists.

The district says Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate surprised them with flowers and candy during the Teacher of the Year Surprise Patrol. As school officials, family, and friends entered their classrooms, the finalists learned they made it to the next local round of competition

The finalists are:

Katie King, 5th grade ELA at Hogansville Elementary

(Source: Troup County School System)

Tishana Hines, 6th grade ELA at Hope Academy

(Source: Troup County School System)

Linda Wood,11th grade American Literature at Troup High School

(Source: Troup County School System)

One of the three finalists will soon be named as the Troup County School System Teach of the Year and will advance to represent the district in the state competition.

“We are extremely proud of all our TOTY candidates and especially the three finalists who were recognized today. They are outstanding teachers and a credit to the profession. It was fun to get to surprise them along with their family members and co-workers,” said Shumate. “Obviously, they were surprised, excited and overjoyed. This is one of the best parts of my job when we get to recognize our outstanding TCSS employees! I wish all of the finalists good luck.

Officials say they will announce the district winner and honor school-level Teacher of the Year winners at a special reception on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.