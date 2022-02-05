Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama AG filing suit to block President Biden’s healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by...
The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.(WSFA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a suit that would block President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The mandate requires healthcare workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by February 14th.

“Biden’s overall scheme to federalize vaccination policy and force vaccines on the American people has been left in shambles by defeat after defeat in the courts, and I am proud to have been a part of those victories,” said Attorney General Marshall. “While his healthcare-worker vaccine mandate has survived certain challenges on appeal, new facts and additional legal infirmities render this mandate too unlawful.”

“Furthermore, this unlawful mandate is causing havoc in the healthcare labor market across the nation—especially in rural communities—and does not account for the pandemic’s changing circumstances. I have joined with 15 other attorneys general in filing an amended complaint to seek an end to Biden’s unnecessary and un-American healthcare-worker vaccine,” said Marshall.

Marshall joined attorneys general in 15 others states in filing the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged
Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier
One person dead after shooting on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Law enforcement officials in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber...
Missing 4-year-old in Georgia found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case
State Auditor Jim Zeigler has announced that he is running for Alabama secretary of state....
Zeigler jumps from governor’s race into that of secretary of state
The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
Legislators started their first day of the special session in a public hearing where they...
Agencies tell Ala. lawmakers how they would use COVID-19 relief funds