Auburn Univ. names Christopher Roberts as new president

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn University Board of Trustees, on Friday, named the schools next president and they didn’t have to look very far to find that next candidate.

Auburn has selected Christopher Roberts as the university’s next president. Roberts has been with the Auburn faculty for 28 years and is currently the dean of the College of Engineering.

He was initially named one of four finalist in January, but remained the only candidate in the running after three other finalists declined visits to Auburn, fearing an on-campus interview would jeopardize their current positions.

“Our goals should be to provide an exceptional student experience so that they set high standards for their own achievements,” the president-elect said.

Abbie Barron, a senior engineering ambassador who works closely with Dr. Roberts, said he has gotten a ton of great resource’s for students and believes he will do that for Auburn as a whole.

“He really advocates for students have the most i guess student experience in America,” Barron said.

Maggie Shipman, who is also engineering ambassador, said Dean Roberts is one of the most exceptional leaders in the college of engineering and is excited for him to take the leadership position.

“He has been a vital part of our organization and supporting us,” Shipman said. “I believe that he really has what it takes to be the next great leader and president of this university.

Roberts will replace Jay Gogue who returned the campus as interim president after previously serving from 2007 to 2017.

Roberts, who has been at Auburn since 1994, will be the 21st president of the university. He officially starts his new president duties at Auburn University on May 16.

