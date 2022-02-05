Fla. lawmaker gives suggestion for Ft. Benning renaming

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A Florida lawmaker is chiming in on the discussion about renaming Fort Benning.

Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy says the Naming Commission should consider naming it after Army Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe.

In December, Cashe received a Medal of Honor for his actions while fighting in Iraq in 2005. He was also a drill sergeant and as platoon sergeant in the 3d Brigade, third Infantry Division at Fort Benning.

In a letter, Congresswoman Murphy tweeted Wednesday, she says the installation should be renamed Fort Cashe.

Murphy says this name would quote appropriately reflect the courage, values and sacrifices of the U.S. military.

She also says this name would be positively received by local stakeholders given Sergeant Cashe’s connection to the Fort Benning community and would serve to inspire and motivate our service members.

