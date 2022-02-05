MCSD sees another drop in COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is seeing another drop in week-to-week COVID cases.

According to new data released by the district, 131 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week ending February 4.

Students: Employees: 94 in-person positive cases 37 school-based employee positive cases 162 isolated or direct contact 39 isolated or direct contact

Last week, the school district reported 188 coronavirus cases among students and employees.

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

