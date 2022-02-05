A Much More Settled Stretch of Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the weekend, lots of sunshine is on tap across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs in the 50s and cold mornings persisting. Clouds return on Monday as a coastal low brings a couple of showers into the forecast again, but that is the only rain chance on the nine day forecast. Once that low moves out, sunshine returns as we get into a warming trend through the work week. Things warm up quickly while we return to the 60s by midweek and max out our warmth by Thursday with highs in the mid-60s. Clouds begin to return again by next weekend, but temperatures will hold tight in the 60s through then.

