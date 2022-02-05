Business Break
National Civil War Naval Museum honors Frederick Douglass

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To celebrate Black History Month, the National Civil War Naval Museum is giving visitors an opportunity to hear about the life and times of Frederick Douglass.

Friday night, Historian John Anderson spoke about the prominent social reformer, speaker and author.

The public heard about the experiences Douglass went through and how he contributed to society.

After escaping from slavery in Maryland, Douglass became a national leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York, traveling the country to help put an end to slavery.

“This is an awesome way to kick off Black History Month and get people excited about the many, many, many contributions African Americans have made throughout history,” said Jonathan Perkins, director of communications. “And what better way than to have a living history interpreter give voice to someone that we’ve read about for years.”

Frederick Douglass died in 1895.

If you missed the free performance, two more are happening on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The National Civil War Naval Museum is located at 1002 Victory Drive in Columbus.

