Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspending ambulance service indefinitely

Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding shortage that has been increased by the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: Smiths Station Fire & Rescue)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Effective Saturday, February 5, Smiths Stations Fire & Rescue is suspending ambulance transport operations indefinitely.

Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding shortage that has worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely disappointed that it has become necessary to suspend our emergency transport capabilities. We started our ambulance service to fill a need and save lives and we have saved many lives,” said Joe Walden, SSFR Fire Chief. “However, unfortunately, without additional funding and staff, we are unable to continue operations at this time. It is our sincere hope to restart as soon as possible.”

Smiths Stations Fire & Rescue officials say they are working closely with East Alabama Medical Center’s Emergency Transport System to minimize the impact of this reduction in ambulance transport service.

“We have struggled to find enough personnel to staff our ambulance on a 24/7 basis for a number of months,” said Daniel Sexton, SSFR Deputy Chief. “Another major issue for us has been funding. In addition to skyrocketing inflation affecting fuel, maintenance, and the medical supplies that are needed and required to operate an ambulance, we have been unable to offer basic employment benefits to our Paramedic’s and EMT’s such insurance, retirement, and competitive salaries.”

According to officials, Smiths Stations Fire & Rescue will continue to hold a ALS non-transport license in order to offer as much lifesaving services to citizens as possible.

Officials say they hope to develop and submit a plan to the Lee County Commission that will help achieve the additional funding that is needed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Columbus gas station
A shooting near an Auburn elementary school prompted a lockdown and road closures Thursday...
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting in Auburn
Multiple vehicles from the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene.
1 person shot on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus
Mental evaluation ordered for woman accused of killing husband, Ft. Benning soldier
One person dead after shooting on Sweetwater Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

3 Troup County educators up for Teacher of the Year award
Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
The Troup County Community Development Office will continue to welcome anyone who prefers to...
Troup County launches online permitting website