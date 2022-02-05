Business Break
Troup County launches online permitting website

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Community Development Office has launched a new online permitting website.

Officials say this new service was created for convenience in an effort to increase accessibility and streamline processes managed by the Troup County Community Development Office.

Excluding beer and wine licenses, the public can find the following applications on the site:

  • Driveway permits
  • Land disturbance permits
  • Building permits
  • Address assignments
  • Manufactured housing unit placement
  • Quality development corridor
  • Rezoning applications
  • Rural and AgriTourism
  • Special events
  • Special use applications (including cell towers)
  • Subdivision applications
  • Variance applications
  • Business licenses and occupational tax certificates
  • Home occupation business license certificates
  • Contractor registration

The Troup County Community Development Office will continue to welcome anyone who prefers to submit an application in-person.

Anyone who encounters difficulty completing the online application process should call the Community Development Office at 706-883-1650. Officials say they will walk you through the site and answer any questions.

