Troup County launches online permitting website

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Community Development Office has launched a new online permitting website.

Officials say this new service was created for convenience in an effort to increase accessibility and streamline processes managed by the Troup County Community Development Office.

Excluding beer and wine licenses, the public can find the following applications on the site:

Driveway permits

Land disturbance permits

Building permits

Address assignments

Manufactured housing unit placement

Quality development corridor

Rezoning applications

Rural and AgriTourism

Special events

Special use applications (including cell towers)

Subdivision applications

Variance applications

Business licenses and occupational tax certificates

Home occupation business license certificates

Contractor registration

The Troup County Community Development Office will continue to welcome anyone who prefers to submit an application in-person.

Anyone who encounters difficulty completing the online application process should call the Community Development Office at 706-883-1650. Officials say they will walk you through the site and answer any questions.

