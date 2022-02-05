Business Break
Troup County Sheriff’s Office ending mask mandate for visitors

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is ending its mask mandate for visitors.

Starting Monday, February 7, visitors to the sheriff’s office will not have to wear a face mask when entering the facility; however masks are suggested, officials announced Friday.

Authorities say those who are sick or recently exposed to COVID-19 are asked to not enter the building.

