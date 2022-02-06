Clouds Return Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly sunny skies are the story for Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before clouds return this evening and tonight. Overnight, a few stray showers will filter in and out of the valley while cloudy conditions dominate the valley. We kick off the work week with mostly cloudy skies and a few stray, light showers throughout the day. Skies clear overnight as we return to our very settled forecast pattern again as high pressure dominates the forecast through the weekend. Mornings lows stay in the 30s as highs climb throughout the week. By the end of the week and weekend we may even reach the upper-60s. Things look to stay dry through Valentine’s Day, but we can’t rule out a few showers next Sunday. As always, we will fine-tune that specific Valentine’s Day forecast over the coming days.

