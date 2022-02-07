Business Break
Auburn City Schools COVID-19 cases continue to decline

By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Schools has released its COVID-19 update. The data shows coronavirus cases are continuing to decline.

During the week ending February 4, the school district reported 67 confirmed cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health - down nearly 100 cases from the previous week.

The district says 69 students received notice of possible exposure at school. Officials say students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

