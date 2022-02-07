Business Break
Clouds today and some showers mainly south

Tyler’s forecast
Cloudy and cool today with some showers, especially south of Columbus.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy and cool with a glimpse of sun or two possible today. A weak system sliding along the Gulf Coast will lead to a few showers today. Highest rain coverage will be south of Columbus with little to none north of town. Highs in the low to mid 50s. We stay fairly cloudy tonight. Chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Some clouds Tuesday should give way to increasing sunshine by the afternoon as we top out in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll start out near to just below freezing Wednesday morning. A full supply of sunshine means we climb into at least the 60s during the afternoon. Mornings stay extremely chilly through the rest of the workweek even though daytime highs get a little warmer each afternoon through the week with mid 60s late in the week. It will be relatively dry for the next several days. There is an outside chance of a shower at this point over the weekend. It will turn cooler Sunday and Monday again.

Cloudy and cool today with some showers, especially south of Columbus.
