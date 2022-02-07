Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department says they need your help identifying two women.

Here’s some pictures from the Columbus Police Department’s Facebook page.

CPD says the Financial Crimes Unit would like to speak with the pair about some of their recent bank activity across the state, including right here in the Fountain City.

Police are asking anyone who might know them to call 706-225-4445 with any information.

