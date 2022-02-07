Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects

Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department says they need your help identifying two women.

Here’s some pictures from the Columbus Police Department’s Facebook page.

CPD says the Financial Crimes Unit would like to speak with the pair about some of their recent bank activity across the state, including right here in the Fountain City.

Police are asking anyone who might know them to call 706-225-4445 with any information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in LaGrange

Latest News

New data from the school district shows 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus...
COVID cases continue downward trend in Phenix City Schools
Cortavius Watkins was arrested, transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $3,000 bond.
Man arrested following hit-and-run crash in Auburn
Eufaula City Schools moves to mask optional
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users