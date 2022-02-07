Columbus police track speed radar data

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may remember a few weeks ago News Leader 9 brought you the story about the new speed radars that the Columbus Police Department is monitoring.

The radars were on Wyntonn Road in front of Wyntonn Road Elementary School - flashing drivers’ speeds as they drove by.

This, an initiative to remind drivers to slow down when in school zones and for CPD to collect data to determine if more manpower is needed in specific areas of the Fountain City.

Corporal Robert Greene tells us data shows that speeding is big problem on Wyntonn Road.

“25% of the cars were speeding,” Greene said. “The purpose of the radar sign is to let people know they are speeding. Fortunately that was not during school time, percentages could have been higher. Radar signs are not to just count vehicles, but to count speeders and non-speeders. It depends on what period of time we need to track enforcement.”

The speed radars are moved to different hot spot locations each week. Right now, you’ll find them in front of River Road Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.