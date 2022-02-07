Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police track speed radar data

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may remember a few weeks ago News Leader 9 brought you the story about the new speed radars that the Columbus Police Department is monitoring.

The radars were on Wyntonn Road in front of Wyntonn Road Elementary School - flashing drivers’ speeds as they drove by.

This, an initiative to remind drivers to slow down when in school zones and for CPD to collect data to determine if more manpower is needed in specific areas of the Fountain City.

Corporal Robert Greene tells us data shows that speeding is big problem on Wyntonn Road.

“25% of the cars were speeding,” Greene said. “The purpose of the radar sign is to let people know they are speeding. Fortunately that was not during school time, percentages could have been higher. Radar signs are not to just count vehicles, but to count speeders and non-speeders. It depends on what period of time we need to track enforcement.”

The speed radars are moved to different hot spot locations each week. Right now, you’ll find them in front of River Road Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in LaGrange

Latest News

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay against a lower court ruling that...
Supreme Court stays lower court’s order on Alabama’s congressional maps
People in Talbot County have been living in one for nearly two decades. They have to travel...
Talbotton natives address food desert problem
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
District 4 kicks off community clean-up campaign in Columbus