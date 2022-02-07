COVID cases continue downward trend in Phenix City Schools

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the second week in a row, the Phenix City School District is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases.

New data from the school district shows 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week ending February 4.

Students: Employees: 33 positive cases 8 positive cases 73 in isolation 0 in isolation

For the week ending Jan. 28, the school district reported 91 coronavirus cases among its students and staff.

All Phenix City Board of Education properties will maintain a “mask required” status this week.

