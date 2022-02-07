Business Break
COVID cases continue downward trend in Phenix City Schools

New data from the school district shows 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus...
New data from the school district shows 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week ending February 4.(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the second week in a row, the Phenix City School District is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases.

New data from the school district shows 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week ending February 4.

Students:Employees:
33 positive cases8 positive cases
73 in isolation0 in isolation

For the week ending Jan. 28, the school district reported 91 coronavirus cases among its students and staff.

All Phenix City Board of Education properties will maintain a “mask required” status this week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

