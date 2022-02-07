COVID cases continue downward trend in Phenix City Schools
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the second week in a row, the Phenix City School District is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases.
New data from the school district shows 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus during the week ending February 4.
|Students:
|Employees:
|33 positive cases
|8 positive cases
|73 in isolation
|0 in isolation
For the week ending Jan. 28, the school district reported 91 coronavirus cases among its students and staff.
All Phenix City Board of Education properties will maintain a “mask required” status this week.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.